Marathon County Sheriff’s Department receives a $20,000 donation for remodel

The evidence lab renovation is underway
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A generous donor funded an important remodel at the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. $20,000 is going to renovate the evidence lab. The sheriff, firefighters and donor met at the fire department on Friday to present the check.

The donation will fund the renovation completely, meaning that no taxpayer money will be needed.

Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks said he is grateful because the evidence lab is used frequently.

“There is a lot of different items of equipment that are utilized for taking a look at evidence and making determinations on what can be used for contributing towards a factual case.”

It’s also an area where evidence is stored and documented and equipment used out in the field for processing crime scenes is housed there.

The renovations have already begun. They are currently in the process of painting the room. Next week they are going to put in the rubberized carpet and then the cabinets will be installed.

But right now, the floor is ripped up, wiring is exposed, and even chunks of the ceiling are missing. Employees are working quickly to get the room functioning properly again.

“It’s going to be a more conducive environment for our staff to do their job,” said Sheriff Parks.

They decided to use the funds for this project for a variety of reasons. Sheriff Parks said it will provide more space and allow law enforcement to be even more organized than they currently are. The donor had his own personal reasons for helping the department.

“A number of years ago I had a health issue, which makes one look at things differently in life,” Donald Huehnerfuss.

He said he has been trying to help the community more since then. He previously provided funds for a law enforcement K-9 named Monty and a transportation vehicle for the department.

He said that helping others is important and he thinks of himself as lucky to be fortunate enough to help the department now.

Sheriff Parks said he is grateful for the donation and all the support the department receives from Marathon County citizens. The remodel is planned to be done in two weeks. Sheriff Parks said the upgrade will allow them to be even better at their jobs and in turn, better serve the community.

