Advertisement

Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19.

Graham, who is vaccinated, tweeted that he learned he had the virus on Monday.

The senator from South Carolina said in a tweet that he started having “flu-like symptoms Saturday night.”

Graham says he has mild symptoms and feels like he has a sinus infection.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body of missing boater located in Wisconsin River
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday at Marathon County Park
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday
Above normal temperatures are expected to return in the forecast.
First Alert Weather: Hazy skies, warmer temperatures and showers return this week
Trees were sheered off from the tornado that went through southern Lincoln County.
EF-1 tornado causes significant damage in Lincoln and Marathon counties

Latest News

Above normal temperatures are expected to return in the forecast.
First Alert Weather: Hazy skies, warmer temperatures and showers return this week
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act
Democratic power players try to lift candidates in OH 11 primary
Democratic power players try to lift candidates in OH 11 primary
National Night Out to be held Tuesday in Kronenwetter