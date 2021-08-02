Advertisement

Head of Wisconsin’s election review says probe is warranted

Auditors said this week that they have completed their review of more than 2 million ballots...
(Maricopa County Elections Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - The retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who is leading a review of the 2020 presidential election says a very thorough examination of the election is warranted, but the purpose of the investigation is not to overturn the results.

Retired Justice Michael Gableman made his comments Sunday on WISN-TV’s “Upfront.” It was one of the first times he’s spoken publicly about the review backed by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Gableman said he wants to look into election concerns so people can have confidence that their vote counts.

