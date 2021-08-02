Advertisement

COVID vaccine clinic to be held Tuesday in Mosinee from 2-6 p.m.

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Center of Hope Food Pantry in Mosinee will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday. The clinic will be held at the MAAC Pavilion at River Park located at 311 Armory Road in Mosinee.

Director Amy Bergstrom and her family will be giving out free Briq’s gift cards to the first 20 people vaccinated at the River Park clinic.

Both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available. The second dose for the Pfizer vaccine will be Aug. 24.

“I believe getting vaccinated is the best way to protect our families and our local businesses. If you’ve been considering it for you or your kids, the time is now. The vaccines are safe, free and extremely effective- even against the Delta variant,” Bergstrom said.

The clinic is free and open to the public. All those 12 and older are eligible, regardless of insurance. Community Center of Hope will also have information about receiving help from the pantry as well as volunteer opportunities.

