Advertisement

Brewers’ Josh Hader placed on COVID-19 injured list

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Josh Hader has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list, the team announced Monday afternoon.

The Brewers’ reliever is the latest in a series of Brewers’ players affected by COVID-19 in the last week, as Christian Yelich tested positive last Tuesday, bringing infielder Jace Peterson on the COVID-19 IL with him as a close contact. Jace Peterson has since been reinstated from the injured list.

Then on Saturday, relievers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland tested positive for COVID-19, with fellow reliever Jandel Gustave being listed as a close contact.

The Brewers open a three-game set with the Pirates at American Family Field Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body of missing boater located in Wisconsin River
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday at Marathon County Park
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday
Above normal temperatures are expected to return in the forecast.
First Alert Weather: Hazy skies, warmer temperatures and showers return this week
Trees were sheered off from the tornado that went through southern Lincoln County.
EF-1 tornado causes significant damage in Lincoln and Marathon counties

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers logo
John Axford returns to Milwaukee Brewers
Road Win Clinches Winning Season
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames gestures in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the...
Adames’ bat, Anderson’s arm lift Brewers past Braves 2-1
Swanson hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves beat Brewers 8-1