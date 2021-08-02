Brewers’ Josh Hader placed on COVID-19 injured list

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Josh Hader has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list, the team announced Monday afternoon.

The Brewers’ reliever is the latest in a series of Brewers’ players affected by COVID-19 in the last week, as Christian Yelich tested positive last Tuesday, bringing infielder Jace Peterson on the COVID-19 IL with him as a close contact. Jace Peterson has since been reinstated from the injured list.

Then on Saturday, relievers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland tested positive for COVID-19, with fellow reliever Jandel Gustave being listed as a close contact.

The Brewers open a three-game set with the Pirates at American Family Field Monday night.

