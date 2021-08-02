Advertisement

2-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a two-year-old child. Authorities say...
Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a two-year-old child. Authorities say the boy was shot Sunday afternoon after other children got a hold of a gun and unintentionally fired it.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a two-year-old child. Authorities say the boy was shot Sunday afternoon after other children got a hold of a gun and unintentionally fired it.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting. A neighbor who lives across the street, Hector Pintor, says the man who was arrested helped him shovel snow when he moved to the neighborhood. Pintor urged people not to make assumptions about the family and what happened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body of missing boater located in Wisconsin River
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Above normal temperatures are expected to return in the forecast.
First Alert Weather: Hazy skies, warmer temperatures and showers return this week
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday at Marathon County Park
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday
Trees were sheered off from the tornado that went through southern Lincoln County.
EF-1 tornado causes significant damage in Lincoln and Marathon counties

Latest News

Support Resources For Small Businesses
Support Resources For Small Businesses
"Monitoring deer reproduction has always been part of our deer management program. Yearly since...
Wisconsin DNR urges people to document deer sightings
CW and StartTV logos
WSAW adds CW to TV lineup, StartTV moves to 33.5
A nurse brings vaccination to a patient in her home.
UW School of Medicine increases in-home primary care