2 bodies, including teen, pulled from Petenwell Lake

TOWN OF STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two bodies, including that of a teen, were pulled from Petenwell Lake Monday morning.

Andrew Nett, 41, and Aurora Nett, 13, both of Arkdale, drowned, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation found several children had been swimming in the lake, then began to struggle. The father of the children jumped into the water from a boat to help, but never resurfaced, according to a press release.

Witnesses were able to pull some of the children out of the water. Both Aurora and Andrew remained missing.

Search and rescue efforts began Sunday and crews were dispatched to 20th and Chicago Ave in the Town of Strongs Prairie.

Crews found both bodies just before 11 Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.