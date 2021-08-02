Advertisement

2 bodies, including teen, pulled from Petenwell Lake

(KGNS)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two bodies, including that of a teen, were pulled from Petenwell Lake Monday morning.

Andrew Nett, 41, and Aurora Nett, 13, both of Arkdale, drowned, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation found several children had been swimming in the lake, then began to struggle. The father of the children jumped into the water from a boat to help, but never resurfaced, according to a press release.

Witnesses were able to pull some of the children out of the water. Both Aurora and Andrew remained missing.

Search and rescue efforts began Sunday and crews were dispatched to 20th and Chicago Ave in the Town of Strongs Prairie.

Crews found both bodies just before 11 Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body of missing boater located in Wisconsin River
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday at Marathon County Park
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday
Above normal temperatures are expected to return in the forecast.
First Alert Weather: Hazy skies, warmer temperatures and showers return this week
Trees were sheered off from the tornado that went through southern Lincoln County.
EF-1 tornado causes significant damage in Lincoln and Marathon counties

Latest News

Above normal temperatures are expected to return in the forecast.
First Alert Weather: Hazy skies, warmer temperatures and showers return this week
Aspirus finalizes acquisition of Ascension assets
Aspirus finalizes acquisition of Ascension assets
Young Hmong gymnast inspired by Suni Lee to one day be an Olympian
Young Hmong gymnast inspired by Suni Lee to one day be an Olympian
File photo
Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed Monday