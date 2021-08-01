Woodchucks Falter Early in Loss

MEQUON, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks saw their five-game win streak come to an end in lopsided fashion Saturday night in Mequon against the Lakeshore Chinooks by a score of 18-2.

The visitors offered little resistance early as the Chinooks tallied 17 runs in the game’s first three innings. Their first five hitters of the night reached base and later scored off starter Dylan MacCallum, who took his first loss of the season.

Jacob Burke got the Woodchucks on the board in the top of the first, driving in Ryan Sepede via an infield single which extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

The only other Woodchuck run scored on a throwing error on Colton Vincent’s grounder. Noah Fitzgerald came all the way around from first.

Jace Baumann was sturdy in middle relief, tossing a season-high five innings and striking out five Chinooks. At one point, he set down 12 consecutive Lakeshore hitters.

Thomas Wilhite struck out two in the eighth inning, allowing one unearned run.

The loss means that the best the Woodchucks can do is split the season series with the Chinooks. It brings an end to the team’s season-high five game win streak.

Up Next

The Woodchucks will rematch with the Chinooks at 1:05 p.m. tomorrow, the final meeting of the series between these two division foes. The Chucks will host the Dock Spiders at 6:35 p.m. Monday to begin a five-game homestand.

