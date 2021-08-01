Advertisement

Woodchucks Falter Early in Loss

(WSAW)
By Wisconsin Woodchucks
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEQUON, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks saw their five-game win streak come to an end in lopsided fashion Saturday night in Mequon against the Lakeshore Chinooks by a score of 18-2.

The visitors offered little resistance early as the Chinooks tallied 17 runs in the game’s first three innings. Their first five hitters of the night reached base and later scored off starter Dylan MacCallum, who took his first loss of the season.

Jacob Burke got the Woodchucks on the board in the top of the first, driving in Ryan Sepede via an infield single which extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

The only other Woodchuck run scored on a throwing error on Colton Vincent’s grounder. Noah Fitzgerald came all the way around from first.

Jace Baumann was sturdy in middle relief, tossing a season-high five innings and striking out five Chinooks. At one point, he set down 12 consecutive Lakeshore hitters.

Thomas Wilhite struck out two in the eighth inning, allowing one unearned run.

The loss means that the best the Woodchucks can do is split the season series with the Chinooks. It brings an end to the team’s season-high five game win streak.

Up Next

The Woodchucks will rematch with the Chinooks at 1:05 p.m. tomorrow, the final meeting of the series between these two division foes. The Chucks will host the Dock Spiders at 6:35 p.m. Monday to begin a five-game homestand.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recovered sign
Cemetery sign stolen last summer found displayed in Stevens Point pole shed
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Trees were sheered off from the tornado that went through southern Lincoln County.
EF-1 tornado causes significant damage in Lincoln and Marathon counties
Kaytlyn Thomas, Mosinee crash victim
Mosinee crash victim’s family starts scholarship foundation
Sam Hauser reportedly signs two-way deal with the Boston Celtics.
REPORT: Stevens Point native Sam Hauser signs two-way deal with the Boston Celtics

Latest News

Swanson hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves beat Brewers 8-1
2 more Brewers positive for virus; Strickland, Cousins out
The Rafter Tik Tok account has grown from 15,000 followers to 60,000 in a span of two months.
Rafters Tik Tok account takes off, quadruples followers in two months
Sam Hauser reportedly signs two-way deal with the Boston Celtics.
REPORT: Stevens Point native Sam Hauser signs two-way deal with the Boston Celtics