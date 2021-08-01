Veterans take a flight of dreams in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four WWII veterans got the opportunity of a lifetime at the Stevens Point Municipal Airport Sunday. It was the first day of Operation September Freedom where Dream Flights will visit 300 cities in the U.S. by the end of September.

Founder of Dream Flights, Darryl Fisher said this could be the last opportunity for some WWII vets to reach the dream. “We noticed over the last 10 years that we’re flying less and less WWII veterans our youngest WWII veteran will be 94, if we don’t do it this year, we won’t have the opportunity,” the Pilot said.

Vets were taken around the area in a 20-minute flight. They were in a restored WWII Stearman PT-17; the first level of aircraft that trained pilots for war. “This is the spirit of Wisconsin, and Stevens Point, Waupaca and Wisconsin raised the money for this airplane,” Fisher said.

WWII vet, Dick Novak said he’s never been in that kind of plane before. “I’ve never been in one of those planes.” The vet is 92 years old. He brought his uniform with him to serve as a remembrance of the time he spent in Japan.

“We’re very excited and honored that he would get the privilege to do this,” Dick’s daughter Nancy said. “Yeah, we’re real excited, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing that you don’t see very often,” His son Dick Jr. added.

The flight is something special. “the experience is so deep and so rich and it’s so emotional for people, and families and they haven’t flown, they don’t think they’ll fly again, and now they get to,” Fisher said.

It was also an opportunity for the vets to leave a lasting impact. “We got one more thing, we’re going to have you sign your name on the tail of this airplane, so you get to fly with me everywhere I go,” Fisher said to Novak.

Fisher said he never thought this idea was going to take off as it did. “It’s unbelievable.” But he said it wouldn’t be possible without everyone’s contributions. “We’ve been absolutely blessed with donations and it’s grown every year, and here we are.”

In the next two months, vets from every single state in the country will have taken the Dream Flight. To learn more information about the organization, click here.

