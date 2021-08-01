Advertisement

UPDATE: Body of missing boater located in Wisconsin River

By Stella Porter
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Police say a boater who went missing on the Wisconsin River Thursday was found dead Sunday morning.

According to police, the man went missing Thursday afternoon in the Village of Maine after his boat capsized. An immediate search of the area was unsuccessful.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post Sunday evening that an angler located the body on the river near Wausau.

Police say the boater was a 63-year-old man. They have not released his name.

