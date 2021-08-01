Advertisement

Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.
The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say 10 people were wounded when two men opened fire on a large crowd in the New York City borough of Queens.

The NYPD says the shooting took place outside a barbershop in the borough’s Corona neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the eight men and two women shot were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot and opened fire before fleeing on two mopeds driven by two other men.

Police say the gunmen’s three intended targets are known members of the Trinitario street gang.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlyn Thomas, Mosinee crash victim
Mosinee crash victim’s family starts scholarship foundation
The Rafter Tik Tok account has grown from 15,000 followers to 60,000 in a span of two months.
Rafters Tik Tok account takes off, quadruples followers in two months
The recovered sign
Cemetery sign stolen last summer found displayed in Stevens Point pole shed
Trees were sheered off from the tornado that went through southern Lincoln County.
EF-1 tornado causes significant damage in Lincoln and Marathon counties
A woman in Virginia is urging people to take home security seriously after a stranger walked...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stranger walks into woman’s bedroom before casually leaving

Latest News

7 Things You Need To Know (8-1-2021)
7 Things You Need To Know (8-1-2021)
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane moves the puck...
Sharks’ Kane denies game-fixing allegations from wife
Small Plane Crash In Hartford
Small Plane Crash In Hartford
NHL Investigating Evander Kane
NHL Investigating Evander Kane