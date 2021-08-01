First Alert Weather: More hazy sunshine, risk of storms as the week goes on

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Happy start to August and the last month of meteorological summer! Wildfire smoke will cause hazy sunshine today across the region. There will be a few fair-weather clouds mixing in for the afternoon. Pleasant temperatures, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Partly cloudy tonight and a bit cool. Lows ranging from the upper 40s to near 50 north, to the low to mid 50s in Central Wisconsin.

A bit more hazy to start the work week on Monday. (WSAW)

More hazy sunshine on Monday. (WSAW)

Monday continues the dry weather, along with the hazy sky conditions. A fair amount of sun with afternoon temps topping out in the upper 70s. Tuesday is partly cloudy with a chance of showers or storms later in the day. A couple of storms could be strong with gusty winds, small hail, and downpours. Highs in the low 80s.

Getting more humid as the week goes on. (WSAW)

There is a possibility of a First Alert Day on Tuesday with a chance of strong storms. (WSAW)

A bit more humid for the rest of the week and getting rather warm. Partly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Sun along with some clouds Thursday, a chance of showers or storms later in the day. High in the mid 80s. A similar story to wrap up the work week on Friday with that chance of storms later in the day and temps in the mid 80s.

Above average temperatures are expected this week. (WSAW)

Next weekend could be unsettled as low pressure and a warm front linger in the region. This could lead to the risk of strong to possibly severe storms Saturday and into the day on Sunday. Warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. We will monitor things as the week goes on to see if these could be First Alert Days, so be sure to check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.