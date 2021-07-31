Wausau Mayor: How the city could benefit from the trillion-dollar infrastructure plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau city leaders are keeping an eye on the proposed trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. If it passes it would be among the largest infrastructure investments in a century.

Mayors from both parties want to see it happen, including Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg. She’s among the many mayors across the U.S. that signed this letter. Rosenberg said the city of Wausau could use the money anywhere, but one place that comes to mind is the building for the city’s Public Works Department.

“Our department of public works is in dire need of a new facility. It’s something that we’ve been talking about for that last year and a half, but even before I got here, that was something that was a big need for the city, so, you know that costs a couple million dollars, more than a couple million,” Rosenberg said.

She said the department’s response rate is delayed because of the amount of equipment it houses in the little space it has. “When we have things like storms and we need to have equipment responding, we’re doing a lot of shuffling around because it’s just not ideal for the job we need to do,” she explained.

Another project that came to mind, which is currently unfunded, is the extension of the river walk through downtown. “That’s one of those things that you don’t have a real good [return of investment] on it, but if we had the dollars, that’s something we would consider,” she said.

The main priority, if the bill is passed, is allowing people to see what the money is actually going to. “These are big dollars, some of the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan, those are big dollars and you want to make sure that everyone is actualizing that because there are tax dollars, all of them, so we would love to put it into something that resonates with citizens,” she said.

Rosenberg mentioned it is hard deciding what should be funded and what shouldn’t be. “Really we all need roads, even if you’re not driving this is how our economy runs, whether it’s trucks, whatever that is, we all need access and that’s kind of the big thing here, we all need availability,” the Mayor said.

She said, either way, the city would benefit from any money given, even if deciding where the funds would go is difficult. “Anything is helpful, again it’s a million dollars for a mile of roads so, it really does make an impact when you’re driving on them.”

Rosenberg stressed the need for public input on how best to spend it. This all depends on whether Congress can pass the deal. It’s possible amendment votes could take place the weekend of July 30 before the August recess.

