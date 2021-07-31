Wausau Hmong Festival kicks off first day Saturday Morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s Hmong Festival started Saturday morning at the Marathon Co. Sports Complex. It’s the largest Hmong Festival in the region.

Hundreds to possibly thousands of people came out to celebrate the Hmong culture through sports, music and art.

Local leaders and state officials came out to kick off the celebration. Among those, Gov. Tony Evers. Evers spoke at the opening ceremony Saturday morning and said events like these highlight the importance of sharing history and stories.

“Events like this, the one here today are so important because they demonstrate that in a world where we’re seeing an increase of racism and violence against our Asian American and Pacific-Islander friends and neighbors that hate and tolerance will not be accepted, and instead cultural differences should be celebrated, expressed and experienced.”

The festival brought many different merchandise and food vendors from across the country. Sports tournaments will also be taking place at the festival.

It brings not only vendors but people participating in sports tournaments from different states. This year has already broken the record for athletes participating in the tournaments.

There will be entertainment shows from 7-11 Saturday night. There is also a firework show at 9 p.m. which is all included in the $7 entrance fee.

