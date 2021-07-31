Rafters Tik Tok account takes off, quadruples followers in two months

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Tik Tok account has gone viral over the summer. Starting the summer at close to 15,000 followers, they have quadrupled their amount to nearly 60,000 followers.

One video series, highlighting pitcher Brayden Bonner’s mound masterpieces, which we told you about last summer, has received 8 million combined views between six videos.

“My girlfriend, she has Tik Tok, and so she sent me a link. She’s like, ‘you’re going Tik Tok Famous,’ I was like, ‘for what,’” Bonner said.

His second video received over 4 million views, with many commenting that Bonner “belongs in the MLB.” The team’s social media coordinator, Zac Zeman, says he knew it would get more views than their usual videos, but he didn’t expect them to blow p.

“I figured if I had not seen it before, then there are millions of people that have not seen it like that before. So, just put the camera up to him, record him and a lot of them blew up,” Zeman said.

But the Rafter’s Tik Tok account isn’t just seeing Bonner’s videos go viral. A series highlighting their craft river, which sends beer floating down a small stream to customers, also had a video reach over 4 million views.

“It’s just been crazy to see how much these things have been blowing up and how much attention we’ve been getting.”

For Tik Tok as a relatively new app, it’s given a small baseball team in Wisconsin attention across the country and the world.

For Bonner, he’s received comments on the videos from the Arizona Cardinals, the MLB and the PGA tour, who asked if he can do their lawn work.

“To see that many people like what I’m doing, the creative aspect I put on the mound and not just the typical here’s the mound I throw on, it’s got a little more flash on. It makes the game a little more fun,” Bonner said.

Bonner does not have Tik Tok, so he hasn’t responded to any of the comments, but he would be interested in them. You can click here to see the account.

