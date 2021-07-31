First Alert Weather: Haze from wildfire smoke continues into Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front will continue to push southeast this evening, with scattered showers and storms sliding out of the area toward or a little after sunset. Otherwise hazy for tonight with some passing clouds. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Hazy sun mixed with some clouds tomorrow. (WSAW)

Hazy sunshine along with some clouds on Sunday as we kick off the new month. A bit cooler with afternoon readings peaking in the mid 70s. A fair amount of sunshine on Monday and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s. The Wisconsin Valley Fair gets underway on Tuesday and there will be a chance later in the afternoon into the early evening of showers or storms. There may be a few storms that are strong with gusty winds, hail, and downpours. Highs on Tuesday in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy Wednesday and warm with highs in the mid 80s. The next chance of showers or storms will be later in the day on Thursday. Highs again in the mid 80s.

A chance of strong storms on Tuesday afternoon with a front passing through the area. (WSAW)

Highs will be above average to start August. (WSAW)

Sunshine along with a few clouds on Friday and next Saturday. It is going to be rather warm and a bit more humid. In addition, there is a possibility of storms Saturday night. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

