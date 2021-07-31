Advertisement

Biles out of vault and uneven bars; beam and floor possible

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Olympic event finals Sunday in the vault and uneven bars, according to USA Gymnastics.

She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she’ll compete in the finals for floor exercise on Monday or balance beam a day later.

Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver there. She also chose not to compete in the all-around. American Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.

MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score. Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric...
13,000 WPS customers, 8,000 CWEC customers without power due to severe weather
1 killed in early morning crash near UWSP in Stevens Point
River rescue in the Village of Maine
Crews search for man believed to be missing in the Wisconsin River
Khamthanet Rattanasack, 41, of Wausau and Nya Thao, 33, of Holmen have been identified as...
Suspects in La Crosse County triple homicide case arrested in Wausau and Amherst
Trees were sheered off from the tornado that went through southern Lincoln County.
EF-1 tornado causes significant damage in Lincoln and Marathon counties

Latest News

The Rafter Tik Tok account has grown from 15,000 followers to 60,000 in a span of two months.
Rafters Tik Tok account takes off, quadruples followers in two months
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Minnesota man charged with beheading girlfriend
Scattered storms with gusty winds, hail, and downpours are possible.
First Alert Weather: Slight chance of storms on Saturday
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an order Wednesday which allows the Texas Department of...
US sues Texas to block state troopers from stopping migrants