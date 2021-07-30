Advertisement

Ringle woman convicted of neglect in mother’s 2019 death

Mary Tesmer - Marathon County Jail (November 2019)
Mary Tesmer - Marathon County Jail (November 2019)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Ringle woman accused of neglect in her elderly mother’s death has agreed to the terms of a plea deal and will avoid a jury trial.

Mary Tesmer pleaded guilty to subjecting an at-risk individual to abuse resulting in death and was convicted as result. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Investigators said Tesmer’s husband called 911 on Oct. 4, 2019, to report a 78-year-old woman was not breathing and cold to the touch.

Neglect was immediately suspected in the woman’s death and she was transported to Madison for an autopsy. Court documents state an open wound on her wrist was so advanced the internal structure of her wrist was visible. Tesmer said the wound was due to cancer. A forensic pathologist cited in the criminal complaint stated the woman’s hand was held to her wrist by a small amount of flesh.

The woman’s physical condition also showed signs of starvation as she weighed 75 pounds. Investigators said her hair and nails were also neglected.

A toxicology report showed fatal levels of tramadol-- a synthetic opioid receptor used for pain management. The autopsy report stated the woman died of acute toxicological fatality and chronic neglect.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric...
13,000 WPS customers, 8,000 CWEC customers without power due to severe weather
1 killed in early morning crash near UWSP in Stevens Point
Khamthanet Rattanasack, 41, of Wausau and Nya Thao, 33, of Holmen have been identified as...
Suspects in La Crosse County triple homicide case arrested in Wausau and Amherst
River rescue in the Village of Maine
Crews search for man believed to be missing in the Wisconsin River
Trees were sheered off from the tornado that went through southern Lincoln County.
EF-1 tornado causes significant damage in Lincoln and Marathon counties

Latest News

More than 1,000 coronavirus cases confirmed Friday
Khamthanet Rattanasack, 41, of Wausau and Nya Thao, 33, of Holmen have been identified as...
Bond set at $1M for suspects in La Crosse County triple homicide
The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Trees were sheered off from the tornado that went through southern Lincoln County.
EF-1 tornado causes significant damage in Lincoln and Marathon counties