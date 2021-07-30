Advertisement

REPORT: Stevens Point native Sam Hauser signs two-way deal with the Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser reportedly signs two-way deal with the Boston Celtics.
Sam Hauser reportedly signs two-way deal with the Boston Celtics.(WVIR)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - According to The Athletic’s Shams Charnia, Stevens Point native Sam Hauser has agreed to a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics.

Hauser later confirmed the report by tweeting out shamrocks.

The forward spent his first three years of eligibility at Marquette before transferring to Virginia for his senior year.

During his senior season, Hauser poured in 16 points per game while being named All-ACC First Team and finishing as a Julius Erving Award Finalist. The 6-foot-8 forward is known for being a sharp-shooter from three with a nearly 42% three-point percentage.

NewsChannel 7 caught up with Hauser in March to discuss his decision to turn pro. Click here for that story.

