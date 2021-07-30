Pine River community comes together in response to storm damage

PINE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency rescue crews have been working all day Thursday in Lincoln County trying to clear up the Wednesday night’s damage.

They unblocked roads, picked up fallen trees and surveyed destroyed homes and barns.

The storm took a toll on the central Wisconsin area. In Lincoln County, the Pine River Fire Department has an EMS shelter set up to help folks through this tough time.

“It was like my house was in a waterfall,” homeowner Tina Jackman said.

“We lost probably 30 200-year-old trees on this property,” Jackman’s husband David Rolowicz said.

Mother nature bustled its way through the Lincoln County area which left no room for relaxation.

“All of a sudden this wall of water hit me and I could not see,” Rolowicz said.

Rolowicz was driving home from work during the storm. He was concerned the house was a goner along with his wife, Tina, who was asleep.

“I’m looking at the damage and I couldn’t believe that the house was standing amid the downed trees that we had,” Rolowicz said.

“Through the lightning I could see out windows and I’m walking around the house and I’m just saying oh no, oh no, oh no,” Jackman said.

Jackman was worried that her husband David was swept away by the storm. But luckily for this couple, only their yard was damaged. Not their home, and not each other.

“We’re survivors and we will persevere,” the couple said.

Rolowicz and Jackman weren’t the only ones that experienced hardship.

“Very extensive damaged throughout our township but the main chunk was almost right through the center of our township from north to south,” Town of Pine River Fire Chief John Uttech said.

Uttech said about six barns were destroyed, roads were blocked and power was lost.

That’s why the Pine River Fire Department stepped up with food, water, showers and more at their EMS shelter.

“We kind of built that in a way so that if something like this does happen the community does have some type of a place to go,” Uttech said.

The EMS shelter will remain open at the Pine River Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until the department feels there is no longer a need.

