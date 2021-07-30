More than 1,000 coronavirus cases confirmed Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Friday another 1,058 coronavirus cases were confirmed. The state hadn’t seen more than 1,000 new cases in a day in almost four months, since April 9. The rolling average is up from 556 to 638 cases per day over the last 7 days, a month after falling as low as 70 cases per day.

The 7-day average for the positivity rate has been rising by leaps and bounds. The DHS says 6.1% of all tests in the last 7-day period came back positive. Five weeks ago that was as low as 0.7%.

Health officials blame the delta mutation of the COVID-19 virus, which the CDC says is as contagious as chickenpox and may be more dangerous than other variants so far. The State Laboratory of Hygiene says the delta variant accounts for 79% of case samples tested this month.

A CDC study found vaccinated people infected with the delta variant can carry a viral load as high as the unvaccinated, they’re just less affected by it. The CDC says vaccines are still highly effective at preventing a COVID-19 infection from leading to serious illness or death, even with the delta variant. Virus activity is high in 57 Wisconsin counties and moderate in 15; there are no counties where the virus’s spread is low. Between July 7 and July 27, every 1 in 1,000 Wisconsinites was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Even with the much higher number of cases, the state’s 7-day average is still 2 deaths per day, and the death rate remained 1.2% of all cases for a 24th day. Wisconsin’s death toll went up by 3 to 7,439. Two deaths just reported to the state happened in the past 30 days. No counties in WBAY’s viewing area saw their death counts go up (county-by-county case and death totals appear later in this article).

The DHS numbers show more people are coming for their first vaccine shot (and for people getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, their only one). Vaccinators reported 5,368 more people receiving at least one dose of vaccine compared to the day before, while 3,331 people completed their vaccine series.

That’s 3,020,277 Wisconsinites who’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine (51.9% of the population), including 2,871,068 Wisconsinites who are fully vaccinated (49.3%).

These include 62.7% of Wisconsin’s adult population getting a vaccine and 59.9% finishing their vaccine regimen. But it was children ages 12 to 17 who saw the highest increase in the percentage of their age group getting their first dose. Local health departments and school districts encouraged parents to get students vaccinated before school begins.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since Thursday)

12-15: 33.6% received a dose (+0.3)/28.7% completed (+0.2)

16-17: 42.7% received a dose (+0.3)/38.6% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 44.6% received a dose (+0.2)/40.8% completed (+0.0)

25-34: 49.0% received a dose (+0.1)/45.9% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 56.9% received a dose (+0.1)/53.8% completed (+0.0)

45-54: 59.1% received a dose (+0.1)/56.2% completed (+0.0)

55-64: 69.3% received a dose (+0.1)/66.6% completed (+0.0)

65+: 83.8% received a dose (+0.1)/81.8% completed (+0.1)

Friday, Menominee County became the second county in WBAY’s viewing area to have more than half of its population vaccinated. Door County is the other. Brown and Outagamie counties are close behind at 49.6% and 49.4%, respectively; at their current rates they could both could cross the 50% mark next week.

More than half of the populations of Brown, Door, Menominee, Outagamie and Sheboygan counties have received at least one dose of vaccine. Winnebago County is close at 49.8%, and we could be adding them to the list as soon as Monday.

The state’s numbers show 45 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, right in line with our calculated 7-day average of 44 hospitalizations per day. Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 246 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 64 in intensive care Friday. That’s 2 more patients in ICU and 23 more overall than the day before. These are the most COVID-19 patients hospitalized at one time since May 21.

The 7-county Northeast health care region’s hospitals have 18 patients among them, including 6 in ICU -- 1 more in intensive care and 8 more overall since Thursday. The 8-county Fox Valley region’s hospitals are treating 17 COVID-19 patients, 5 more than Thursday, but they haven’t reported a COVID-19 patient in ICU in weeks.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 51.9% (+0.1) 49.6% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 46.9% (+0.2) 44.7% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 41.7% (+0.1) 39.7% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 67.1% (+0.1) 64.9% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 44.5% (+0.0) 42.5% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 42.8% (+0.2) 40.9% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 44.7% (+0.0) 43.1% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 45.7% (+0.1) 43.9% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.9% (+0.1) 40.8% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 48.9% (+0.1) 46.6% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 42.9% (+0.0) 40.9% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 54.2% (+0.1) 50.2% (+0.4) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 43.3% (+0.1) 41.6% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 51.8% (+0.1) 49.4% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 38.2% (+0.0) 36.4% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 50.3% (+0.1) 48.2% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 44.7% (+0.1) 42.8% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 36.9% (+0.1) 35.4% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 49.8% (+0.1) 47.6% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 238,751 (50.3%) (+0.1) 228,518 (48.2%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 265,019 (48.2%) (+0.1) 252,828 (46.0%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,020,277 (51.9%) (+0.1) 2,871,068 (49.3%) (+0.0)

Tuesday, the DHS website removed the number of active and recovered cases -- those are people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in the last 30 days or survived past the 30 days. The last report on Monday said 1% of cases were active and 98% were considered recovered. Health officials acknowledged long ago that “recovered” cases included people suffering long-term health effects from their infection, the so-called “long haulers.”

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,191 cases (+28) (259 deaths)

Calumet – 5,899 cases (+7) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,435 cases (+3) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,128 cases (+15) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,647 cases (+1) (30 deaths)

Florence - 457 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,726 cases (+8) (133 deaths)

Forest - 981 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,084 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,633 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,005 cases (+1) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,388 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,059 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,696 cases (+7) (76 deaths)

Marinette - 4,258 cases (+4) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,811 cases (+5) (41 deaths)

Menominee – 809 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,578 cases (+9) (63 deaths)

Outagamie – 21,003 cases (+17) (225 deaths)

Shawano – 4,807 cases (+4) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,010 cases (+21) (154 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,020 cases (+5) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,234 cases (+3) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,546 cases (+23) (203 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

