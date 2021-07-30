Advertisement

Maggie Steffens breaks water polo scoring record as US women cruise

United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match...
United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Maggie Steffens broke the Olympic scoring record when she scored four times to lead the United States to an 18-5 victory against the Russian team.

Steffens got her 48th career goal in the Olympics in the third period to snap a tie with Tania Di Mario of Italy for the top spot.

Steffens scored again on the next possession to lift the U.S. to a commanding 12-3 lead.

Stephania Haralabidis also scored four times as the U.S. bounced back from its first loss at the Olympics since 2008.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric...
13,000 WPS customers, 8,000 CWEC customers without power due to severe weather
1 killed in early morning crash near UWSP in Stevens Point
Khamthanet Rattanasack, 41, of Wausau and Nya Thao, 33, of Holmen have been identified as...
Suspects in La Crosse County triple homicide case arrested in Wausau and Amherst
Downed tree causes significant damage to home in Merrill on July 29, 2021.
Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency due to widespread damage
River rescue in the Village of Maine
Crews search for man believed to be missing in the Wisconsin River

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
EXPLAINER: How ‘the twisties’ stopped Simone Biles cold
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa swims in a women's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the...
South African sets 1st individual swim world record in Tokyo
Sam Hauser reportedly signs two-way deal with the Boston Celtics.
REPORT: Stevens Point native Sam Hauser signs two-way deal with the Boston Celtics
Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina, left, celebrates with Willy Adames (27) after hitting a two-run...
Piña hits 2 HRs, drives in 5 runs as Brewers sweep Pirates