Grilling with Sunrise 7: Garlic Chili Lime Chicken and Grilled S’mores Nachos
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Friday for our weekly Grilling on Sunrise 7 segment, Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market shared a couple delicious recipes that pairs both dinner and dessert.
Garlic Chili Lime Chicken
What you’ll need:
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
4-5 boneless skinless chicken breasts
Directions:
Mix all of the ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Add the chicken and marinade in an airtight bag that zippers shut. Marinade for at least 1/2 an hour, preferably overnight
Preheat your grill to medium heat (350°). Oil your grill grates with vegetable oil using either paper towel or a sweet onion
Place chicken on the grill and discard any remaining marinade
Grill until chicken is cooked thoroughly (165° internal temperature)
Grilled S’mores Nachos
What you’ll need:
8X8 foil pan or a cast iron skillet
aluminum foil
Mini Marshmallows
Graham Crackers
Regular Marshmallows
Chocolate chips
Directions:
Break up graham crackers and spread them in the bottom of your foil pan. (About two cinnamon graham crackers fit in an 8X8 foil pan.)
Sprinkle mini marshmallows on top of the graham crackers.
Scatter chocolate chips on top of the graham crackers as well.
Again, add more mini marshmallows and chocolate chips in an additional layer, now adding in regular-sized marshmallows.
If using the 8X8 foil pan, cover with aluminum foil. No foil is needed for the cast iron skillet.
Place on the grates of the preheated grill (350°) for about 10 minutes.
Once the marshmallows and chocolate chips are melted, allow a bit of cooling time, and dig in!
