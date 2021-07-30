Advertisement

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Garlic Chili Lime Chicken and Grilled S’mores Nachos

Grilling With Sunrise 7 (6-18-2021)
By Holly Chilsen
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Friday for our weekly Grilling on Sunrise 7 segment, Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market shared a couple delicious recipes that pairs both dinner and dessert.

Garlic Chili Lime Chicken

What you’ll need:

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

4-5 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Directions:

Mix all of the ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Add the chicken and marinade in an airtight bag that zippers shut. Marinade for at least 1/2 an hour, preferably overnight

Preheat your grill to medium heat (350°). Oil your grill grates with vegetable oil using either paper towel or a sweet onion

Place chicken on the grill and discard any remaining marinade

Grill until chicken is cooked thoroughly (165° internal temperature)

Grilled S’mores Nachos

What you’ll need:

8X8 foil pan or a cast iron skillet

aluminum foil

Mini Marshmallows

Graham Crackers

Regular Marshmallows

Chocolate chips

Directions:

Break up graham crackers and spread them in the bottom of your foil pan. (About two cinnamon graham crackers fit in an 8X8 foil pan.)

Sprinkle mini marshmallows on top of the graham crackers.

Scatter chocolate chips on top of the graham crackers as well.

Again, add more mini marshmallows and chocolate chips in an additional layer, now adding in regular-sized marshmallows.

If using the 8X8 foil pan, cover with aluminum foil. No foil is needed for the cast iron skillet.

Place on the grates of the preheated grill (350°) for about 10 minutes.

Once the marshmallows and chocolate chips are melted, allow a bit of cooling time, and dig in!

