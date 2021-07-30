First Alert Weather: Confirmed tornado from severe storms

North Central Wisconsin (WSAW) - The National Weather Service in Green Bay has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado, with max winds of 90 mph occurred with severe storms Wednesday night in Lincoln and Marathon Counties.

An EF-1 tornado tracked through Lincoln and Marathon Counties Wednesday night. (WSAW)

The tornado began near County Road W and P in southern Lincoln County to the southwest of Pine River. The twister traveled south for 2.8 miles, crossing over into northern Marathon County, lifting near Country Road W and Hazelwood Lane. The tornado took place at 9 PM on Wednesday night and was on the ground for 4 minutes. It was estimated to have been 150 yards wide, which is as big as one and a half football fields.

Down trees were common with damage from the tornado in southern Lincoln County. (WSAW)

So far, this is the 6th confirmed tornado with severe storms that rolled through the Badger State on Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning from north to south. Four tornadoes have been confirmed in SE Wisconsin in Jefferson and Waukesha Counties, with one tornado impacting St. Croix County in the western part of the state.

Additional tornadoes were found to have occurred in southeast and western Wisconsin. (WSAW)

The line of severe storms also produced numerous reports of wind damage from likely straight-line winds in parts of the region.

The National Weather Service will be continuing to do storm surveys on Friday, which may find that more tornadoes could have occurred not only in North Central Wisconsin but also in other parts of the Badger State.

As of July 29th, there have been 8 confirmed tornadoes in 2021 across Wisconsin. The average number of tornadoes in a year for the state is 23.

