Advertisement

Crews search for man believed to be missing in the Wisconsin River

Digital Illustration of a Lifesaver
Digital Illustration of a Lifesaver
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF MAINE, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marathon County Sheriff’s Deputy confirmed to Newschannel 7 an active search for a missing man was underway Thursday night.

According to the department, the man is in his 60′s, but no other identifying information was given.

It’s believed the man is in the Wisconsin River.

Crews could be seen searching for the man in the Village of Maine Thursday afternoon.

A helicopter could be seen near the scene, but it’s relationship to the active search is still unknown.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderate risk for areas NW to SE.
First Alert Weather Day: Significant severe weather threats Wednesday
4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric...
13,000 WPS customers, 8,000 CWEC customers without power due to severe weather
Cornelius Dupree Russell
Suspect in Waupaca County campground shooting turns himself in
1 killed in early morning crash near UWSP in Stevens Point
Heidi Bauer
Woman last seen July 13 may be headed to Wisconsin Rapids

Latest News

Trees were sheered off from the tornado that went through southern Lincoln County.
First Alert Weather: Confirmed tornado from severe storms
Portage County Storm Damage.
Central Wisconsin Environmental Station Damage
Delta variant accounts for 79% of COVID-19 samples tested in Wisconsin
UWSP forestry students gain experience while helping to clean up after storms
UWSP forestry students gain experience while helping to clean up after storms