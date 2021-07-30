Crews search for man believed to be missing in the Wisconsin River

VILLAGE OF MAINE, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marathon County Sheriff’s Deputy confirmed to Newschannel 7 an active search for a missing man was underway Thursday night.

According to the department, the man is in his 60′s, but no other identifying information was given.

It’s believed the man is in the Wisconsin River.

Crews could be seen searching for the man in the Village of Maine Thursday afternoon.

A helicopter could be seen near the scene, but it’s relationship to the active search is still unknown.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as we learn more.

