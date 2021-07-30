Advertisement

City Pages launches annual ‘Best of Wausau...” survey

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau-based community and entertainment newspaper is seeking reader feedback for its annual ‘Best of the Wausau area survey”.

The 67-questions survey polls people on their favorite shops, restaurants, events and public figures.

The survey can be out in the City Pages or on their website. CLICK HERE to fill out the survey.

Winners will be announced this fall. Businesses are honored with a certificate.

