Cemetery sign stolen last summer found displayed in Stevens Point pole shed

The recovered sign
The recovered sign(Stevens Point Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department said a sign stolen from Union Cemetery last May, has been found along with several other stolen signs.

A search warrant was executed Thursday at a property west of Stevens Point on County Highway C. The sign was found displayed in a pole shed.

“I am elated that our officers were able to recover the sign,” said Mayor Mike Wiza. “I’m also grateful that someone came forward to help us recover this piece of Stevens Point history. We have a few minor repairs to make and we’ll get the sign back home very soon.”

An anonymous tip led to the sign’s discovery.

