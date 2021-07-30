Bond set at $1M for suspects in La Crosse County triple homicide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - Court documents state witnesses believed three men were killed in western Wisconsin over the suspected theft of $618.

The bodies of Peng Lor, 24, Trevor Maloney, 23, and Nemo Yang, 24, were found outside of a quarry owned by Milestone Materials in the town of Hamilton on July 23. All three men died of gunshot wounds.

A witness said she was with the three men around 2 a.m. the morning they were killed. She said a car began to follow them. She stopped at business and when she returned Nya Thao, 33, was in her back seat and had a gun. Nemo Yang had moved to the passenger seat of a Mercedes Benz. She said that vehicle was driven by Khamthanet Rattanasack, 44. She said they drove to the quarry at the request of Thao.

Once they arrived she said they all got out of the vehicles. She said Rattanasack hit Maloney in the head with the gun and all three men were ordered to their knees. Court documents state Rattanasack gave the gun to Thao and Thao shot all three men. Authorities found 10 shell casings near the bodies.

Court documents state Nemo Yang told a family friend he never took the money.

Rattanasack, 44, of Wausau, was arrested Wednesday night in Amherst. Thao, 33, of Holmen, was arrested early Thursday morning in Wausau.

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said Khamthanet Rattanasack’s vehicle was stopped in Amherst by Portage County deputies at approximately 8:30 p.m. He said Rattanasack, ran from the vehicle and was apprehended by deputies after a brief foot pursuit.

Future court dates have not yet been set for the suspect. Both men are charged with three counts of murder and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.

