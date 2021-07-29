Suspects in La Crosse County triple homicide case arrested in Wausau and Amherst

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office two men identified as suspects in a triple homicide case in western Wisconsin were arrested in central Wisconsin.

Khamthanet Rattanasack, 41, of Wausau, was arrested Wednesday night in Amherst. Nya Thao, 33, of Holmen, was arrested early Thursday morning in Wausau.

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said Khamthanet Rattanasack’s vehicle was stopped in Amherst by Portage County deputies at approximately 8:30 p.m. He said Rattanasack, ran from the vehicle and was apprehended by deputies after a brief foot pursuit.

The bodies of Peng Lor, 24, Trevor Maloney, 23, and Nemo Yang, 24, were found outside of the Milestone Materials quarry in the town of Hamilton on July 23.

Officials said that the victims likely knew the person or people who killed them, and were killed at the site that their bodies were located.

