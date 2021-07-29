Advertisement

Residents thankful for safety, but suffer major property damage

Families homes’ damaged by fallen trees from storms Wednesday night
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weston family is counting their blessings Thursday after their home endured major damage from the storms Wednesday evening, but the entirety of the family remained safe.

Cory Verhein and his wife just narrowly made it into the basement Wednesday evening as the storm came through the area.

“I told my wife to get to the basement, said Verhein. “As fast as I got to the basement, I looked out the window and I see a tree flying through the window.”

Both Cory and his wife were unharmed, safely getting to shelter. While the couples’ four kids were not at the house, Verhein says that things could have been much worse if they were.

“Where my six-month-old son would be and where it (the tree) went down, it literally would have buried him.”

About 15 miles south in Bevent, Dennis Weinstock experienced a similar fate. Massive trees were ripped from the ground, littering the yard with apples and debris.

“The trees were just bending and I was hoping to God,” said Weinstock, “and away they went- just a domino effect.”

As the cleanup effort is now underway, both men are grateful things weren’t worse.

“I was just glad I got my wife to safety and I got there too because worse things can happen,” said Verhein. “We’re irreplaceable. All that stuff is replaceable.”

