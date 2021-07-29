Advertisement

REPORT: Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to restructured deal

Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes while head coach Matt LaFleur and...
Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes while head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love (10) watch during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers and Aaron Rodgers have agreed to the terms and language on a reworked deal.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero had this to say about the deal “What we know, from my understanding, is that in 2021, Rodgers is still due the same number: $22 million. Some of that is converted to a bonus which allows the Packers to free some up cap space this year. In 2022, still under contract for $25.5 milllion and, then the third and final year of his existing contract in 2023, now gets deleted. So, Rodgers under contract here for two more years, rather than three.”

ESPN is now confirming Pelissero’s initial report.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderate risk for areas NW to SE.
First Alert Weather Day: Significant severe weather threats Wednesday
4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric...
13,000 WPS customers, 8,000 CWEC customers without power due to severe weather
Cornelius Dupree Russell
Suspect in Waupaca County campground shooting turns himself in
Heidi Bauer
Woman last seen July 13 may be headed to Wisconsin Rapids
NCHC CEO Michael Loy
North Central Health Care announces resignation of CEO Michael Loy

Latest News

Randall Cobb stand next to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during Thursday, July...
Packers GM says they added Cobb because Rodgers wanted him
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain doubles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Maxz Kranick,...
Houser, Cain, Urias lead Brewers to 7-3 win over Pirates
Aaron Rodgers addresses the media after training camp practice. July 28, 2021.
Aaron Rodgers unplugged
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar watches the flight of his three-run home run against the...
Brewers trade for Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks