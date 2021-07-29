REPORT: Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to restructured deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers and Aaron Rodgers have agreed to the terms and language on a reworked deal.

The #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have finally agreed to terms and language on the reworked deal, source said. The saga is over. Only thing left is to sign it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2021

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero had this to say about the deal “What we know, from my understanding, is that in 2021, Rodgers is still due the same number: $22 million. Some of that is converted to a bonus which allows the Packers to free some up cap space this year. In 2022, still under contract for $25.5 milllion and, then the third and final year of his existing contract in 2023, now gets deleted. So, Rodgers under contract here for two more years, rather than three.”

ESPN is now confirming Pelissero’s initial report.

Aaron Rodgers’ reworked deal now is signed, per sources. Here are the “on paper” concessions in the new contract:



🏈2023 year is voided.



🏈Forfeiture provisions were removed from the contract, preventing the Packers from pursuing prorated portions of Rodgers’ signing bonus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2021

