REPORT: Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to restructured deal
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers and Aaron Rodgers have agreed to the terms and language on a reworked deal.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero had this to say about the deal “What we know, from my understanding, is that in 2021, Rodgers is still due the same number: $22 million. Some of that is converted to a bonus which allows the Packers to free some up cap space this year. In 2022, still under contract for $25.5 milllion and, then the third and final year of his existing contract in 2023, now gets deleted. So, Rodgers under contract here for two more years, rather than three.”
ESPN is now confirming Pelissero’s initial report.
