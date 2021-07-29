Advertisement

Red Cross, Salvation Army to help people following storms

Damage caused by fallen trees in Weston after Wednesday storms
Damage caused by fallen trees in Weston after Wednesday storms(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MARATHON CO., Wis. (WSAW) - The American Red Cross will open a reception center on Thursday night to help people who are still without power in Marathon County.

It will be at New Hope Community Church at 229375 County Road J in Wausau. The church will give people an opportunity to charge phones and get a light snack.

On Friday, The Salvation Army of Marathon County will open its facility from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Wausau. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., bread and produce will also be available.

All nine Marathon County Library branches are also open for people who need to charge devices or get out of the heat.

Anyone who needs help from Wednesday’s severe weather is encouraged to call 211 to be connected with community resources.

Marathon County Administrator Lance Leonhard declared a State of Emergency to allow for additional resources earlier on Thursday. Governor Tony Evers also declared a statewide emergency due to the storm damage.

