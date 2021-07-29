Pine River Fire Station to open as shelter for those impacted by storms

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Pine River Fire Station in Lincoln County will open to people impacted by storms and severe weather. The building will open at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Staff said they have food, air conditioning and a place to clean up including showers. Water will also be available.

“We are preparing food as we speak and will open our doors at about 11:30. Do not be shy about seeking assistance. We are working at getting other providers out there as well,” the post read.

People needing water for their animals can message their Facebook page for assistance.

The facility is located at N1622 Rangeline Road in Merrill.

