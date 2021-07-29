Advertisement

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San...
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego after an explosion and fire on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego. The U.S. Navy said Thursday, July 29, 2021, that charges have been filed against a sailor who is accused of starting a fire last year that destroyed a warship docked off San Diego. The amphibious assault ship called the USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days and was the Navy's worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it’s charged a sailor with starting a fire last year that destroyed a warship docked off San Diego.

The USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days and was the Navy’s worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship was left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage and was later scrapped, costing the Navy billions of dollars.

The sailor was a member of the crew at the time, Cmdr. Sean Robertson, a U.S. 3rd Fleet spokesperson, said in a statement. No name was released, and Robertson could not be immediately reached for comment.

No other details were provided, and it was unclear what evidence was found or what the motive was.

The amphibious assault ships are among the few in the U.S. fleet that can act as a mini aircraft carrier.

The Bonhomme Richard had been nearing the end of a two-year upgrade estimated to cost $250 million when the fire broke out on July 12, 2020.

About 160 sailors and officers were on board when the flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke from the 840-foot (256-meter) vessel, which had been docked at Naval Base San Diego while undergoing the upgrade.

The fire started in the ship’s lower storage area, where cardboard boxes, rags and other maintenance supplies were stored. But winds coming off the San Diego Bay whipped up the flames and the flames spread up the elevator shafts and exhaust stacks.

Then two explosions — one heard as far as 13 miles (21 kilometers) away — caused it to grow even bigger.

The fire sent acrid smoke billowing over San Diego, and officials had recommended people avoid exercising outdoors.

Firefighters attacked the flames inside the ship, while firefighting vessels with water cannons directed streams of seawater into the ship and helicopters made water drops.

More than 60 sailors and civilians were treated for minor injuries, heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderate risk for areas NW to SE.
First Alert Weather Day: Significant severe weather threats Wednesday
4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric...
13,000 WPS customers, 8,000 CWEC customers without power due to severe weather
Cornelius Dupree Russell
Suspect in Waupaca County campground shooting turns himself in
Heidi Bauer
Woman last seen July 13 may be headed to Wisconsin Rapids
NCHC CEO Michael Loy
North Central Health Care announces resignation of CEO Michael Loy

Latest News

Damage caused by fallen trees in Weston after Wednesday storms
Red Cross, Salvation Army to help people following storms
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
SEC invites Oklahoma and Texas to join league - in 2025
Federal and local officials taking a harder line in the fight against Covid-19. (Source: CNN...
Vaccinations gain momentum as mask mandates are reinstated
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
Advice for property owners who need to file insurance claims for storm damage
Advice for property owners who need to file insurance claims for storm damage