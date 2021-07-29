How to prepare for severe weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s never too early to prepare for severe weather. The National Weather Service recommends creating a family plan with an emergency meeting place.

They also said to practice regularly so everyone knows what to do when severe weather hits.

They recommend going to a basement or sheltering in a bathtub. Bring a bike helmet or something to cover your head with. Make sure you know where it is and have it close before the storm gets severe.

Stay away from windows as objects could come through them. Broken glass is a hazard.

If you are driving find safe shelter as soon as possible, but if you don’t have time get in a ditch and lie down with your head covered. Do not attempt to take cover under an overpass. It is dangerous because you can be pulled out easily with severe winds.

Have at least two ways to receive weather updates. TV satellites may be affected by the storm and interrupt your signal.

“When these kinds of severe weather events are happening think of walls coming down and what could hurt you, or something laying on the wall or in a shelf that could come down on you. You want to make sure you are in a room that has less clutter and an interior room if you don’t have a basement,” said Newschannel 7 Meteorologist Chad Franzen.

Be sure to have all electronics charged before the storm in case of power outages.

You can also download the WSAW/WZAW First Alert weather app to get the latest information. It is free for all Android, Apple and Google Play Devices.

