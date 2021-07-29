Advertisement

Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency due to widespread damage

Downed tree causes significant damage to home in Merrill on July 29, 2021.
Downed tree causes significant damage to home in Merrill on July 29, 2021.(Sheri Terpstra)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers declared a statewide State of Emergency due to severe weather across much of the state.

“Last night’s storms affected communities from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, leaving many regions with widespread damage,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsinites are resilient, and I know first responders, utilities, and many across our state are working to respond today. I’m declaring a State of Emergency this morning to ensure state resources are available as we work together to get communities the support and help they need.”

Storms caused widespread damage, downed trees and power lines, power outages, and road closures due to debris. 

Gov. Evers’ executive order directs state agencies to help those affected by the storms.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderate risk for areas NW to SE.
First Alert Weather Day: Significant severe weather threats Wednesday
Cornelius Dupree Russell
Suspect in Waupaca County campground shooting turns himself in
Heidi Bauer
Woman last seen July 13 may be headed to Wisconsin Rapids
4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric...
22,000 WPS customers, 8,000 CWEC customers without power due to severe weather
Lightning
How to prepare for severe weather

Latest News

1 killed in early morning crash near UWSP in Stevens Point
Khamthanet Rattanasack, 41, of Wausau and Nya Thao, 33, of Holmen have been identified as...
Suspects in La Crosse County triple homicide case arrested in Wausau and Amherst
4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric...
22,000 WPS customers, 8,000 CWEC customers without power due to severe weather
Tips for creating a family emergency plan