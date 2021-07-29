Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency due to widespread damage

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers declared a statewide State of Emergency due to severe weather across much of the state.

“Last night’s storms affected communities from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, leaving many regions with widespread damage,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsinites are resilient, and I know first responders, utilities, and many across our state are working to respond today. I’m declaring a State of Emergency this morning to ensure state resources are available as we work together to get communities the support and help they need.”

Storms caused widespread damage, downed trees and power lines, power outages, and road closures due to debris.

Gov. Evers’ executive order directs state agencies to help those affected by the storms.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.