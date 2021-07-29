Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Quiet and calm conditions ending the week

Quiet weather in store Thursday after severe storms overnight
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 29, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Severe storms ripped through the Central Wisconsin region overnight, leaving many waking up to significant damage. You can submit your weather photos and any damages here.

Much calmer conditions return in the forecast today and plan to stick around as we end the workweek.

Much cooler and comfortable conditions in store today.
Much cooler and comfortable conditions in store today.(WSAW)

In addition to the calmer conditions, temperatures and humidity are more tolerable. Comfortable conditions today due to less humidity. Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 70s along with plentiful amounts of sunshine.

Next weather maker Saturday looks to bring chances for thunderstorms.
Next weather maker Saturday looks to bring chances for thunderstorms.(WSAW)

Cooler temperatures stay in the forecast following the next work week. Though, another cold front Saturday will be our next chance for thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. Keep an eye on the forecast for Saturday in case you need to change some outdoor plans.

