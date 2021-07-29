Central Wisconsin Environmental Station Damage

PORTAGE COUNTY (WSAW) - Almost 100 students at Central Wisconsin Environmental Station took shelter from the storms Wednesday night. A day later, they assisted in storm damage clean-up.

At 4:30 am clean-up crews arrived and began cleaning. They started with clearing a tree off the main driveway vehicles could enter and more people could assist. The greenhouse and hoop house was destroyed by white pines and the chicken coop was also damaged. A tree fell on a lodge directly above a bunk.

Megan Fitzgerald, a student at UW-Stevens Point, said she watched the storm. “You could barely see the trees there was so much rain coming down it was like torrential...And they were swaying back and forth,” said Fitzgerald.

Despite the sleepless night, students continued with their classes as usual in the morning, but it wasn’t without challenges. An assistant professor of a wildlife class told me the storm damage caused many students to be late to class.

“They had some problems getting their traps and getting to their traps because of all the down trees,” said Dr. Marie Perkins, Assistant Professor of Wildlife class.

The Director of the Central Wisconsin Environmental Station said they are lucky to have students that are learning forestry techniques and that it is a perfect hands-on experience for students to see how to manage property when a severe storm strikes.

“Safety is most important so making sure that all the trees that are down that are still a little precarious or leaning against buildings we need to get those removed,” said Tom Quinn, Director.

His priority is to ensure the safety of the people on site before repairs begin.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.