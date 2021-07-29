Advertisement

Bear cub burned in wildfire heals at California center

His name is Tamarack
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — An injured bear cub rescued after it suffered burns in a California wildfire is being nursed back to health at a wildlife center at Lake Tahoe.

Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young male bear “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of the lake and into Nevada.

The center’s animal care director says the cub is about 6 months old and was walking on his elbows because of burns on his paws.

A veterinarian wrapped his paws and gave him painkillers.

Officials said they’re working to get a skin treatment that will speed healing.

The center will likely keep the bear through winter and release him in the spring.

Donations for Tamarack can be made on the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Facebook page.

Precious baby💙 We know you are scared & in pain, but you are safe & we will do whatever it takes to help you! You...

Posted by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Inc. on Monday, July 26, 2021

