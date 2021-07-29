Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers unplugged

Aaron Rodgers addresses the media after training camp practice. July 28, 2021.
Aaron Rodgers addresses the media after training camp practice. July 28, 2021.(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -If anyone had questions about why Aaron Rodgers was upset with the Packers this offseason, he likely answered them during his first press conference since the team lost in the NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers was unfiltered and unplugged during a half-hour session with reporters. His main points of emphasis for his disgruntlement included: The front office not listening to his input on free agents, the way many of his veteran teammates have been shown the door in Green Bay, and the team not committing to him beyond 2021.

“Not necessarily wanted to be a lame-duck quarterback, especially after an MVP season,” Rodgers said on his wishes for more security. “Which I think you can understand.”

The Packers not listening to what he has had to say on personnel moves clearly agitated him.

“I’ve tried to pass along information. It hasn’t really been used, shall we say?”

Especially because he believes he can draw players to Titletown that might not have interest otherwise.

“You know, Green Bay isn’t a huge vacation destination,” said Rodgers. “People are coming here to play with me, to play with our team, and to know that they can win a championship here.”

Rodgers may not be totally happy with his situation, but insists he does want to be here.

“I do, I do. I love my teammates, I love the city, I love my coaches. It is a lot of fun to be back here.”

In the present, this Packers team should be a Super Bowl contender with Rodgers under center.

“I realize the type of team that’s in place here,” Rodgers said. “It’s a team that has a lot of talent on it. It’s been close the last couple of years, so I’m definitely excited about this season.”

As for his future, Rodgers still believes things are out of his control.

“Yeah, I really don’t know. I mean I think things in that direction haven’t really changed.”

He’s made it clear that he wants the culture from the higher-ups at Lombardi Avenue to change.

If that happens, maybe he’s in green and gold beyond this season.

“I’m definitely not closing the door on anything,” Rodgers said when asked if there’s a path to him staying with the Packers beyond this year. “I’m always optimistic in the ability to change.”

Other interesting nuggets from his presser.:

-Rodgers said he did think about retirement this offseason

-He said it is not his understanding that he’ll have his choice of team next year, as was reported earlier this week.

He also said he wouldn’t be here if he wasn’t all in. Now the focus shifts to see if the hatchet can be buried and if he can lead a team that’s been one game short of the Super Bowl the last two seasons over the hump.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderate risk for areas NW to SE.
First Alert Weather Day: Significant severe weather threats today
Heidi Bauer
Woman last seen July 13 may be headed to Wisconsin Rapids
Power outage in Smith County affects over 1000 customers
Strong storms knock out power to 40K in northern, central Wisconsin
Vribes and Zarda booking photos
2 facing charges following confrontation with Stevens Point bicyclists
Khamthanet Rattanasack, 41, of Wausau and Nya Thao, 33, of Holmen have been identified as...
Wausau man identified as 1 of 2 suspects in La Crosse County triple homicide case

Latest News

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar watches the flight of his three-run home run against the...
Brewers trade for Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling run a drill during an NFL...
Davante Adams believes he’s ‘earned the right to be the highest paid receiver in the league’
Tennessee Titans tackle Dennis Kelly (71) blocks Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis...
REPORT: Packers sign OT Dennis Kelly
Randall Cobb
REPORT: Packers trade 2022 sixth-round pick to Texans for Randall Cobb