Aaron Rodgers unplugged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -If anyone had questions about why Aaron Rodgers was upset with the Packers this offseason, he likely answered them during his first press conference since the team lost in the NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers was unfiltered and unplugged during a half-hour session with reporters. His main points of emphasis for his disgruntlement included: The front office not listening to his input on free agents, the way many of his veteran teammates have been shown the door in Green Bay, and the team not committing to him beyond 2021.

“Not necessarily wanted to be a lame-duck quarterback, especially after an MVP season,” Rodgers said on his wishes for more security. “Which I think you can understand.”

The Packers not listening to what he has had to say on personnel moves clearly agitated him.

“I’ve tried to pass along information. It hasn’t really been used, shall we say?”

Especially because he believes he can draw players to Titletown that might not have interest otherwise.

“You know, Green Bay isn’t a huge vacation destination,” said Rodgers. “People are coming here to play with me, to play with our team, and to know that they can win a championship here.”

Rodgers may not be totally happy with his situation, but insists he does want to be here.

“I do, I do. I love my teammates, I love the city, I love my coaches. It is a lot of fun to be back here.”

In the present, this Packers team should be a Super Bowl contender with Rodgers under center.

“I realize the type of team that’s in place here,” Rodgers said. “It’s a team that has a lot of talent on it. It’s been close the last couple of years, so I’m definitely excited about this season.”

As for his future, Rodgers still believes things are out of his control.

“Yeah, I really don’t know. I mean I think things in that direction haven’t really changed.”

He’s made it clear that he wants the culture from the higher-ups at Lombardi Avenue to change.

If that happens, maybe he’s in green and gold beyond this season.

“I’m definitely not closing the door on anything,” Rodgers said when asked if there’s a path to him staying with the Packers beyond this year. “I’m always optimistic in the ability to change.”

Other interesting nuggets from his presser.:

-Rodgers said he did think about retirement this offseason

-He said it is not his understanding that he’ll have his choice of team next year, as was reported earlier this week.

He also said he wouldn’t be here if he wasn’t all in. Now the focus shifts to see if the hatchet can be buried and if he can lead a team that’s been one game short of the Super Bowl the last two seasons over the hump.

