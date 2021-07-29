Advertisement

21,000 without power as storm blow through

4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric...
4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric Cooperative's outage viewer map.
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly 25,000 people are without power after storms blew through central and north central Wisconsin Wednesday evening.

Wisconsin Public Service’s website says most of the customers in the dark are in Wausau at 5919. Tomahawk has also been hard hit with 2157.

The outages come two days after another storm left thousands in the dark as well.

WPS says you should never approach a downed line. Please call them instead.

You can report a power outage at www.wisconsinpublicservice.com.

