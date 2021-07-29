Advertisement

1 killed in early morning crash near UWSP in Stevens Point

(WCJB File)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department said a 48-year-old man has died as a result of a crash near the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point.

Authorities said the man struck a concrete wall near the chemistry-biology building at a high rate of speed. It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday.

First responders performed life-saving measures but the man died at an area hospital.

The investigation was conducted by the Stevens Point Police Department with the assistance of UW Police Department and the Stevens Point Fire Department.

