Walk-in COVID vaccine clinic to be held at East Jr. High in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Wednesday at East Jr. High Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Rapids.

The clinic is free and no appointment is necessary. People age 12 years and older are eligible to recite the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic is from 4-6 p.m. The school is located at 311 Lincoln St. People should park in the 6th Street parking lot and enter off of 6th Street.

The second dose will be Aug. 18 at the Wood County Health Department.

