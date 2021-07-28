Advertisement

Suspect in Waupaca County campground shooting turns himself in

Cornelius Dupree Russell
Cornelius Dupree Russell(Brown County Jail)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of shooting another man at a Waupaca County campground over the weekend has turned himself in to authorities in a neighboring county.

WBAY-TV reports Cornelius Dupree Russell turned himself into the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. Waupaca County Sheriff Timothy Wilz will send investigators to Brown County to interview Russell.

The shooting happened Sunday around 4 p.m. Sheriff Wilz says a fight broke out among a group of people who were on a tubing trip on the Little Wolf River. Wilz said the fight happened over a beer can in the water. The victim was shot in the head and taken to a hospital. WLUK-TV reports the 35-year-old victim from Green Bay sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

