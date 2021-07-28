Severe weather threat cancels Dining on the Street, Concerts on the Square

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events and the Wausau River District have announced that tonight’s Dining on the Street and Concerts on the Square events will be cancelled due to the severe weather threat for our area.

“Wausau Events and the Wausau River District remain committed to providing a great community atmosphere each Wednesday night during the summer,” says Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director for Wausau Events. “We look forward to the remaining Concerts on the Square events this year.”

This is the second time in 2021 that the threat of severe weather has canceled the events.

