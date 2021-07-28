Advertisement

REPORT: Packers sign OT Dennis Kelly

Tennessee Titans tackle Dennis Kelly (71) blocks Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis...
Tennessee Titans tackle Dennis Kelly (71) blocks Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers are expected to sign offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, pending his physical.

Kelly will be insurance for Green Bay as David Bakhtiari works his way back from his ACL injury.

The tackle played for Matt LaFleur in Tennessee. He has 47 career starts include 16 at right tackle last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Kelly allowed 26 pressures.

