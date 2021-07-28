REPORT: Packers sign OT Dennis Kelly

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers are expected to sign offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, pending his physical.

The #Packers are expected to sign veteran OT Dennis Kelly, pending physical, per his agent @Casey_Muir1. Kelly started every game last season for Tennessee. A busy day in Green Bay. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 28, 2021

Kelly will be insurance for Green Bay as David Bakhtiari works his way back from his ACL injury.

The tackle played for Matt LaFleur in Tennessee. He has 47 career starts include 16 at right tackle last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Kelly allowed 26 pressures.

