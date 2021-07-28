Recipe: Sriracha Potato and Macaroni Salad

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Macaroni or potato? This salad is the best of both worlds. It’s sure to be a hit at any backyard barbeque and will please both potato and pasta salad fans. Plus, the sriracha will add that little kick everyone loves!

Ingredients

3 medium russet potatoes peeled and diced

1 cup dried shell pasta

1/2 cup fat free Greek yogurt

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp vinegar

1/4 tsp Pepper

3/4 tsp salt

1 tsp Garlic powder

2 tsp sriracha

1/4 medium yellow onion diced

2 hard boiled eggs diced

3 celery ribs diced

3 Green onions diced

Servings: 4

Instructions

Boil potatoes in a large pot of water just until fork tender. Drain. Do not overcook or they will be mushy in the salad. Allow to cool while you’re prepping the rest of the salad.

Bring another large pot of water to a boil and cook pasta according to package directions. Drain. Run under cool water.

In a bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, pepper, salt, garlic powder and sriracha. Fold in yellow onion, eggs, celery, green onions, cooled potatoes and pasta. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours to help the flavors meld. Serve.



