Randall Cobb tweets ‘I’m coming home.’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Randall Cobb tweeted early Wednesday morning “I’m coming home” in a Packers jersey, potentially signaling a return to Green Bay for the first time since the 2018 season.

In a press conference, Brian Gutenkunst wouldn’t confirm the report, but said he would get into details when the trade is official. Cobb played for the Houston Texans during the 2020 season and was a part of their organization for this upcoming season.

The Packers were reportedly working on a trade for Cobb at the behest of Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly wanted Cobb to return as part of the deal to play this season. Cobb totaled 47 touchdowns and 5,524 yards in a Packers uniform from 2011-2018.

The #Packers indeed are working on a trade with the #Texans to bring WR Randall Cobb back to Green Bay. A reunion in the making with old friend Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/3EfcARaJ1B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.