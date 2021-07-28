Progress made, but 13K still without electriciity in parts of northern Wisconsin

THREE LAKES, Wis. (WSAW) - Progress continued to be made across many parts of northern Wisconsin Wednesday as crews worked to repair outages caused by Monday night’s severe weather.

Wisconsin Public Service said at one point 72,000 customers in their service area were without service. The area most impacted by outages was Three Lakes. The majority of outages were caused by trees that snapped in the wind, taking power lines down with them.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, more than 13,000 still remained without power. Some of the larger outages were in Three Lakes, Hazelhurst, Nokomis and Laona.

Severe weather is expected to move in again Wednesday afternoon.

