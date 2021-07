SAYNER, Wis. (WSAW) - A power outage in northern Wisconsin has taken WSAW-TV’s tower in Sayner off the air. Viewers in northern Wisconsin will be able to view WSAW-TV once the power is restored to the Sayner area.

The outage is expected to be repaired by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

We apologize for this inconvenience.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.